Equal number of UG, PG medical seats? Doctors seem split

In Telangana, there are over 4,000 Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) seats, while PG medical seats are restricted to only 1,450

By Oishani Mojumder
HYDERABAD:  Doctors in Telangana are at loggerheads at the NITI Aayog’s recent recommendation to make number of seats for Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) medical courses equal. The committee was formed to discuss India’s goal of universal health care.

In Telangana, there are over 4,000 Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) seats, while PG medical seats are restricted to only 1,450, of which 700 seats are in government colleges and 750 seats are in private colleges. Young resident doctors and senior doctors seem to be split on the committee’s recommendation to make the number of seats in UG and PG equal. 

Dr G Gundagani president of NIMS Resident Doctors Association welcomed the recommendation, stating that this model will reduce competition. “The step, followed in the US as well, will help doctors as currently there is a massive competition between MBBS graduates for post-graduation. All over the country, there are four times more MBBS seats than PG seats. While MBBS aspirants have to compete for 80,000 seats, PG aspirants have to compete for 20,000 seats.” 

He further added, “It is also essential especially for Telangana as peripheral hospitals here require a huge number of specialist doctors to treat poor patients.” However, Dr B Nagender, superintendent of Osmania General Hospital said, disagreed with the idea.  “The culture of every MBBS student practising specialised medicine has killed the culture of a general physician. Previously, every family had a family physician who could be called at any hour to diagnose the patient’s discomfort. He/she would then prescribe the correct specialist to go to. Nowadays, people self-prescribe and rush off to a specialist without knowing what is wrong with them.” 

Agreeing with Dr Nagender, Dr B Prathap Reddy, president of Indian Medical Association - Hyderabad, said, “India is a country of a mixed economy, and not every individual can afford to visit a specialist. This step, if nothing, will definitely increase the cost of healthcare. However, the unemployment rates do suggest that there should be an increase in the number of PG seats, so that MBBS graduates can secure better employment opportunities. The number of PG seats should be half of the number of MBBS seats.”

