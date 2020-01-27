Home Cities Hyderabad

Four booked for harassing TISS students

The Adibatla police have registered cases against four persons based on a complaint filed by the students of Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS).

Published: 27th January 2020 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2020 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

Tata Institute of Social Sciences

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Adibatla police have registered cases against four persons based on a complaint filed by the students of Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS). They alleged that they were harassed, threatened, verbally abused and were subjected to moral policing on their hostel premises by some members of a political party who were in an inebriated condition.

The cases have been registered under Sections 509, 506 and 504 of the IPC against four accused - Rohit Reddy (28), Chandrashekar (28), Shiva (24) and Teja (27). All the four accused are residents of Turkayamjal. Speaking to Express, the students said they were conducting a campaign inside their hostel premises at Turkayamjal on Saturday night regarding the visit of Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar Azad to Hyderabad on Sunday morning.

The four accused, who were in an inebriated state and were passing by the TISS hostel, subjected the group of girls and boys to moral policing, passed lewd comments and asked them to disperse. When they talked back, the accused entered the campus and tried to physically abuse the students. They allegedly even threatened the girl students with rape. One of the students said, “After this, we went to the police station, but they were hesitant to register a complaint. More than 80 students ended up at the station and argued with the police till late night. Only after that the complaint was registered.” On Sunday, after the Bhim Army chief delivered a talk at TISS, he met the Adibatla police and spoke with them in support of the students.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TISS Hyderabad
India Matters
BSF personnel patrolling Indo-Bangla international border. (File| PTI)
NRC fears? Reverse crossovers to Bangladesh shoot up in Bengal, Assam
Ramzan Khan (centre), father of BHU Sanskrit professor Firoz Khan, whose appointment has triggered protests, with locals at his residence in Jaipur | PTI
I owe my Padma award to 'gau seva': Bhajan singer Ramzan Khan
Representational image (Express Illustrations)
Behind Karnataka's jail walls, 78 convicts take up higher studies
For representational purposes
Budget 2020: Centre may give some, take some on tax prospects

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Each child was given a blue kit with tools they will require to build their robots.
WATCH: Students use robots to plant saplings
Basketball legend Kobe Bryant and daughter die in a helicopter crash
Gallery
World no. 1-ranked Nadal kept his thoughts to himself and limited his shot-making to the more traditional variety in an entertaining 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) victory over home-crowd favorite Nick Kyrgios on Monday to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals and get closer to a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title. (Photo | AP)
Missed Monday's Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios? Here is what you need to know about the Australian Open fixture
The 62nd edition of the Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, January 26, 2020 brought in many surprises and shocks at the same time. Here are the list of winners who stole the show. (Photo | AP)
Grammys 2020: From Billie Eilish to Lil Nas X, check out full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp