Four booked for harassing TISS students

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Adibatla police have registered cases against four persons based on a complaint filed by the students of Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS). They alleged that they were harassed, threatened, verbally abused and were subjected to moral policing on their hostel premises by some members of a political party who were in an inebriated condition.

The cases have been registered under Sections 509, 506 and 504 of the IPC against four accused - Rohit Reddy (28), Chandrashekar (28), Shiva (24) and Teja (27). All the four accused are residents of Turkayamjal. Speaking to Express, the students said they were conducting a campaign inside their hostel premises at Turkayamjal on Saturday night regarding the visit of Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar Azad to Hyderabad on Sunday morning.

The four accused, who were in an inebriated state and were passing by the TISS hostel, subjected the group of girls and boys to moral policing, passed lewd comments and asked them to disperse. When they talked back, the accused entered the campus and tried to physically abuse the students. They allegedly even threatened the girl students with rape. One of the students said, “After this, we went to the police station, but they were hesitant to register a complaint. More than 80 students ended up at the station and argued with the police till late night. Only after that the complaint was registered.” On Sunday, after the Bhim Army chief delivered a talk at TISS, he met the Adibatla police and spoke with them in support of the students.