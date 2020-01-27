Home Cities Hyderabad

Golconda suffers as Culture Ministry sits on GMR proposal

In 2018, according to the agreement, GMR was supposed be in charge of maintenance of infrastructure created by WAPCOS.

Published: 27th January 2020 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2020 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

Golconda Fort

Golconda Fort

By Aihik Sur
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The GMR Group’s agreement with the Ministry of Culture to take up maintenance of Golconda Fort has hit a snag. According to persons associated with the development, the Union Ministry of Culture has reneged on the revenue-generating aspects of GMR’s proposal under the Central government’s Adopt a Heritage Scheme. 

In 2018, according to the agreement, GMR was supposed be in charge of maintenance of infrastructure created by Water and Power Consultancy Services Limited (WAPCOS). The revenue-generating aspect refers to the establishment of interpretation centres, experiential tours for visitors, small kiosks where people can buy memorabilia and so on. A former GMR Group employee who was associated with the project, said, “This was a CSR initiative. And like all CSR initiatives, it has to be self-sustaining.” 

The official explained: “Although it would not have covered the cost of maintaining the entire monument, it would have helped. However, the Ministry went back on the revenue-generating aspect and said that it was not in agreement. This was after tenders were floated for starting the works,” the former employee said. As of now, the proposal has hit a roadblock, and officials are awaiting further instructions from the Ministry. However, if ASI officials are to be believed, the Ministry of Culture has moved on from GMR, and is looking towards another company which has already taken up a monument for maintenance under the Adopt a Heritage scheme. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
GMR Group Adopt a Heritage scheme Golconda
India Matters
BSF personnel patrolling Indo-Bangla international border. (File| PTI)
NRC fears? Reverse crossovers to Bangladesh shoot up in Bengal, Assam
Ramzan Khan (centre), father of BHU Sanskrit professor Firoz Khan, whose appointment has triggered protests, with locals at his residence in Jaipur | PTI
I owe my Padma award to 'gau seva': Bhajan singer Ramzan Khan
Representational image (Express Illustrations)
Behind Karnataka's jail walls, 78 convicts take up higher studies
For representational purposes
Budget 2020: Centre may give some, take some on tax prospects

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Each child was given a blue kit with tools they will require to build their robots.
WATCH: Students use robots to plant saplings
Basketball legend Kobe Bryant and daughter die in a helicopter crash
Gallery
World no. 1-ranked Nadal kept his thoughts to himself and limited his shot-making to the more traditional variety in an entertaining 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) victory over home-crowd favorite Nick Kyrgios on Monday to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals and get closer to a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title. (Photo | AP)
Missed Monday's Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios? Here is what you need to know about the Australian Open fixture
The 62nd edition of the Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, January 26, 2020 brought in many surprises and shocks at the same time. Here are the list of winners who stole the show. (Photo | AP)
Grammys 2020: From Billie Eilish to Lil Nas X, check out full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp