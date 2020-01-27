Golconda suffers as Culture Ministry sits on GMR proposal

Aihik Sur By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The GMR Group’s agreement with the Ministry of Culture to take up maintenance of Golconda Fort has hit a snag. According to persons associated with the development, the Union Ministry of Culture has reneged on the revenue-generating aspects of GMR’s proposal under the Central government’s Adopt a Heritage Scheme.

In 2018, according to the agreement, GMR was supposed be in charge of maintenance of infrastructure created by Water and Power Consultancy Services Limited (WAPCOS). The revenue-generating aspect refers to the establishment of interpretation centres, experiential tours for visitors, small kiosks where people can buy memorabilia and so on. A former GMR Group employee who was associated with the project, said, “This was a CSR initiative. And like all CSR initiatives, it has to be self-sustaining.”

The official explained: “Although it would not have covered the cost of maintaining the entire monument, it would have helped. However, the Ministry went back on the revenue-generating aspect and said that it was not in agreement. This was after tenders were floated for starting the works,” the former employee said. As of now, the proposal has hit a roadblock, and officials are awaiting further instructions from the Ministry. However, if ASI officials are to be believed, the Ministry of Culture has moved on from GMR, and is looking towards another company which has already taken up a monument for maintenance under the Adopt a Heritage scheme.