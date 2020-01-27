Hyderabad police celebrate Republic Day

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Police departments across the city celebrated Republic Day on Sunday. Celebrations were also held at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVP NPA), Director General of Police (DGP) office and Hyderabad Police commissionerate.

Addressing the Indian Public Service Probationers on the occasion, SVPNPA Director Atul Karwal said, “A republic means that all the people in a nation are equal before the law. We, the police officers, are duty-bound to help achieve this state of unbiased equality.” Karwal stated that police officers are often among the first to be called upon to ensure and safeguard the republic and common man. “When faith in the rule of law is being questioned by any aggrieved party, we must uphold and ensure values of justice and equality to all to reaffirm their faith in the Indian Republic,” the director said.