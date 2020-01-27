Identity is territorial now, says writer Firaq

Kakoli Mukherjee By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the discussion ‘Making and Unmaking of India’, writer Manash Firaq Bhattacharjee said that the concept of detention camps comes from the idea that identity is territorial. He said: “I grew up in Assam and I witnessed tensions in which a particular community was targeted. Amid that turmoil, I saw how questions on languages and culture become territorial.

The very meaning of human existence comes to be defined by territories.” Manash, author of ‘Looking for the Nation’, was accompanied by Chinmay Tumbe, who has written ‘India Moving - A History of Migration.’ When asked about the conundrums of migration we face today, Chinmay said: “Right now, there is a distinct belief that some refugees are better than others.

While Rohingya Muslims are the ones nobody wants, Pakistani Hindu refugees are in demand. CAA should not grant citizenship to a chosen few. It should welcome everyone.” While talking about ‘otherisation’ of groups, he gave the example of ‘Habsiguda’, an area in Hyderabad: “The area is named after the ‘Habsis’, the Ethiopian slaves who came to India years ago.”