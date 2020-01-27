Judgments in Hajipur and Asifabad cases today

Pinto Deepak By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana will see on Monday, judgments in two sensational cases of rape and murder of three minor girls at Hajipur in Yadadri Bhongir district, and that of a tribal woman at Kumurambheem Asifabad district. The Fifth Additional Sessions Court in the Adilabad district has been designated as the special court for the Asifabad case. The I Additional District Judge and judge for POCSO cases at Nalgonda will deliver the verdict in the cases against Srinivas Reddy.

In Hajipur, the prime accused Marri Srinivas Reddy, trapped the victims by offering them a lift on his stolen bike. He raped, killed and buried the girls in abandoned agricultural wells. The matter came to light in April, 2019. Srinivas Reddy was addicted to alcohol and porn. Sources reveal the accused became a pervert when he did not get any matrimonial alliances.

In the Asifabad case, the three accused Sheikh Babu, Sheikh Maqdoom and Sheikh Shabuddin raped and killed a tribal woman in a field in Yellatpur village in November, 2019. They kidnapped the victim, took her to some cotton fields and raped her. When she resisted, they slit her throat with a knife. All the three are abusive husbands. While Babu’s wife left him, Maqdoom had performed his daughter’s marriage a few months prior to the offence. Shabuddin’s children are in school. Both the incidents are equally gory, but the manner of execution of crimes was different. The prosecution in both cases has termed the offences as “rarest of rare” and has appealed for capital punishment.