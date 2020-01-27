Home Cities Hyderabad

Judgments in Hajipur and Asifabad cases today

Prosecution to seek death sentence for the accused in both cases 

Published: 27th January 2020 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2020 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

For representational purposes

By Pinto Deepak
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Telangana will see on Monday, judgments in two sensational cases of rape and murder of three minor girls at Hajipur in Yadadri Bhongir district, and that of a tribal woman at Kumurambheem Asifabad district. The Fifth Additional Sessions Court in the Adilabad district has been designated as the special court for the Asifabad case. The I Additional District Judge and judge for POCSO cases at Nalgonda will deliver the verdict in the cases against Srinivas Reddy. 

In Hajipur, the prime accused Marri Srinivas Reddy, trapped the victims by offering them a lift on his stolen bike. He raped, killed and buried the girls in abandoned agricultural wells. The matter came to light in April, 2019. Srinivas Reddy was addicted to alcohol and porn. Sources reveal the accused became a pervert when he did not get any matrimonial alliances. 

In the Asifabad case, the three accused Sheikh Babu, Sheikh Maqdoom and Sheikh Shabuddin raped and killed a tribal woman in a field in Yellatpur village in November, 2019. They kidnapped the victim, took her to some cotton fields and raped her. When she resisted, they slit her throat with a knife. All the three are abusive husbands. While Babu’s wife left him, Maqdoom had performed his daughter’s marriage a few months prior to the offence. Shabuddin’s children are in school. Both the incidents are equally gory, but the manner of execution of crimes was different. The prosecution in both cases has termed the offences as “rarest of rare” and has appealed for capital punishment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana Hajipur
India Matters
BSF personnel patrolling Indo-Bangla international border. (File| PTI)
NRC fears? Reverse crossovers to Bangladesh shoot up in Bengal, Assam
Ramzan Khan (centre), father of BHU Sanskrit professor Firoz Khan, whose appointment has triggered protests, with locals at his residence in Jaipur | PTI
I owe my Padma award to 'gau seva': Bhajan singer Ramzan Khan
Representational image (Express Illustrations)
Behind Karnataka's jail walls, 78 convicts take up higher studies
For representational purposes
Budget 2020: Centre may give some, take some on tax prospects

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Each child was given a blue kit with tools they will require to build their robots.
WATCH: Students use robots to plant saplings
Basketball legend Kobe Bryant and daughter die in a helicopter crash
Gallery
World no. 1-ranked Nadal kept his thoughts to himself and limited his shot-making to the more traditional variety in an entertaining 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) victory over home-crowd favorite Nick Kyrgios on Monday to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals and get closer to a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title. (Photo | AP)
Missed Monday's Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios? Here is what you need to know about the Australian Open fixture
The 62nd edition of the Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, January 26, 2020 brought in many surprises and shocks at the same time. Here are the list of winners who stole the show. (Photo | AP)
Grammys 2020: From Billie Eilish to Lil Nas X, check out full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp