Home Cities Hyderabad

Sanjeevaiah Park sees fewer visitors, more butterflies

Although it is not peak season, Sanjeevaiah Park beside Hussainsagar lake is teeming with butterflies.

Published: 27th January 2020 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2020 04:04 PM   |  A+A-

butterfly

Butterfly at Sanjeevaiah Park in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Mayank Tiwari
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Although it is not peak season, Sanjeevaiah Park beside Hussainsagar lake is teeming with butterflies. Thanks to Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), the park is now getting fewer visitors and more butterflies. 

In September 2019, under the Buddha Purnima Project Authority (BBPA), the HMDA decided to make the park exclusive to children and their attendants. “The number of visitors since September has gone down drastically. Ticket collection had come down from `10,000 a day to less than `5,000 a day,” said a ticket collector at the park. However, the number of butterflies at the same time went up as the number of visitors came down. “I have never seen so many butterflies here. Never since 2016,” said Mamatha, a gardener at the Butterfly Garden of  Sanjeevaiah Park. 

Dr Chelmala Srinivasulu, a zoologist from Osmania University said butterflies are usually inactive during winters. “But they can thrive in gardens if there is enough food and less human intervention,” said Srinivasulu. The renovated butterfly park at Hyderabad Zoo is protected by a fence to minimise the disturbance created by visitors. “The reduction in human intervention is the only reason we are seeing more butterflies at the zoo,” said N Kshitija, curator, Nehru Zoological Park. 

B Sreenivas, Deputy Conservator of Forests and the Director of Urban Forestry from HMDA, said, “Since Sanjeevaiah Park is now a children’s-only park, the number of visitors has reduced. Minimal human intervention is one of the reasons for more butterflies to multiply.” 

The right kind of plantation is anther reason. The ‘Heliotropium indicum’, commonly known as ‘Indian heliotrope’, is essential for all species of butterflies for producing pheromones (scent) that helps in breeding. “These plants are planted in large numbers at Sanjeevaiah Park and the flowering season in heliotrope plants is one of the reasons for more butterflies.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sanjeevaiah Park hyderabad
India Matters
BSF personnel patrolling Indo-Bangla international border. (File| PTI)
NRC fears? Reverse crossovers to Bangladesh shoot up in Bengal, Assam
Ramzan Khan (centre), father of BHU Sanskrit professor Firoz Khan, whose appointment has triggered protests, with locals at his residence in Jaipur | PTI
I owe my Padma award to 'gau seva': Bhajan singer Ramzan Khan
Representational image (Express Illustrations)
Behind Karnataka's jail walls, 78 convicts take up higher studies
For representational purposes
Budget 2020: Centre may give some, take some on tax prospects

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Each child was given a blue kit with tools they will require to build their robots.
WATCH: Students use robots to plant saplings
Basketball legend Kobe Bryant and daughter die in a helicopter crash
Gallery
World no. 1-ranked Nadal kept his thoughts to himself and limited his shot-making to the more traditional variety in an entertaining 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) victory over home-crowd favorite Nick Kyrgios on Monday to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals and get closer to a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title. (Photo | AP)
Missed Monday's Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios? Here is what you need to know about the Australian Open fixture
The 62nd edition of the Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, January 26, 2020 brought in many surprises and shocks at the same time. Here are the list of winners who stole the show. (Photo | AP)
Grammys 2020: From Billie Eilish to Lil Nas X, check out full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp