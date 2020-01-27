Techies and their families clean up Hyderabad bus stops

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While many in the city celebrated Republic Day by hoisting the National Flag, a bunch of IT professionals and their families swung into action and fixed some bus stops in the city. The citizens, under the banner of Parivarthan, took up the task of cleaning these bus stops at the Miyapur X roads.

“We wanted to do something for our city. We want it to be clean and top the list of cleanest cities. So we decided to clean up the place,” noted Srinivas Bellam, a resident, who was part of the effort. The team of 20 members armed with brushes, brooms and scrapers chiselled away at old posters, promotional paintings and advertisements and cleaned the place.

“We took the help of GHMC for the same. They helped us to dispose off the waste,” added Vinay. The residents are now planning to cover all bus stop starting from this station, all the way to Patancheru. “But the idea of this “spot fix” is to ensure that we do our bit,” said Vinay.