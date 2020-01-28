59 per cent children in Hyderabad have unhealthy Body Mass Index: Survey

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A recent study has revealed that 59 per cent children in Hyderabad have an unhealthy Body Mass Index (BMI). The study by Sportz Village’s 10th Annual Health Survey (AHS) covered 1,49,833 children across India in the age groups of 7 years to 17 years from 364 schools across 250 cities and towns.

The survey assessed the children on different fitness parameters of BMI, aerobic capacity, anaerobic capacity, abdominal or core strength, flexibility, upper body strength and lower body strength. Apart from BMI, the city’s kids also reflect unhealthily in upper body strength at 52 per cent, lower body strength at 59 per cent, and aerobic capacity at 67 per cent.

Additionally, female children have performed better than male, in divisions of anaerobic capacity, abdominal or core strength, flexibility and upper body strength. At a national level, the survey reveals that one in two children do not have a healthy BMI.

The number of children with healthy levels of aerobic capacity, upper body and lower body strength is also low. Although this is a matter of concern, the number of children with healthy levels of abdominal strength and sprint capacity have increased compared to last year.

Sportz Village Schools CEO Saumil Majmudar said, "School leaders need to ensure that there is an adequate number of physical education periods factored into a school’s timetable. There is also a need to implement structured in-school physical education programmes that are age-appropriate, inclusive and engage all children meaningfully."