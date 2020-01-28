Hyderabad: 85-year-old woman jumps into water sump, dies

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An 85-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping into water sump at her house in Moula-Ali on Sunday evening. According to police, the family members of Chinnapa Reddy Sitaravamma said that she could have resorted to the extreme step because of her ill health.

A case was registered and the body was handed over to the family after postmortem. In another case at KPHB, a 21-year-old mother of two children allegedly committed suicide over alleged harassment by her husband. Dabbu Vasundhara was found hanging at her house late Sunday night, police said.

KPHB police said that Vasundhara and Sanjeev had an inter-caste marriage five years ago and have been residing at Adityanagar. Of late, Sanjeev had been harassing her suspecting her fidelity and has been abusing her physically. Unable to bear the harassment, she ended her life, police said.

Based on a complaint by her family members, a case under charges of abetment to suicide and harassment was registered against Sanjeev.