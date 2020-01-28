Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad businessman loses licence for killing one in car crash

Though a case was booked under Sections 405, 337 and 336 of IPC, officials from the Cyberabad Traffic police sent a proposal to the RTA to suspend Ashwin’s driving licence.

Published: 28th January 2020 04:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2020 04:53 AM   |  A+A-

Accident, Road accident

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two months after a businessman from Madhapur ran over a bike with his BMW and killed the rider on spot, Regional Transport Authority officials suspended the licence of the accused on a permanent basis. Traffic officials say the accused, Kondaveeti Ashwin, has caught for drunken driving thrice, this being the third incident.  

Ashwin’s alcohol levels were six times over the permissible limit when the accident took place at Khanamet X roads in November, 2019. He had crashed his car into an Enfield bike leading to the rider’s death.

Though a case was booked under Sections 405, 337 and 336 of IPC, officials from the Cyberabad Traffic police sent a proposal to the RTA to suspend Ashwin’s driving licence. Responding to the same, RTA Rangareddy officials suspended Ashwin’s driving licence permanently. This action was taken under Section 19 of MV Act of 1988. This is the third such licence suspension coming in under the Cyberabad Traffic police limits.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad accident
India Matters
BSF personnel patrolling Indo-Bangla international border. (File| PTI)
NRC fears? Reverse crossovers to Bangladesh shoot up in Bengal, Assam
Police escorting ambulance till KIMS hospital in Hubballi. (Photo | EPS)
80 km in 50 minutes: Ambulance driver pulls off impossible task to save twins
For representational purpose.
Budget may include stimulants to boost consumer demand: Report
A third successive win at Seddon Park will give them their first-ever T20I series' win on New Zealand soil, a feat they were unable to achieve on two occasions previously. (Photo | AP)
India poised for first T20 series win in New Zealand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Real-life 'Tarzan' from Assam gets a treehouse to dodge jumbos
Each child was given a blue kit with tools they will require to build their robots.
WATCH: Students use robots to plant saplings
Gallery
World no. 1-ranked Nadal kept his thoughts to himself and limited his shot-making to the more traditional variety in an entertaining 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) victory over home-crowd favorite Nick Kyrgios on Monday to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals and get closer to a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title. (Photo | AP)
Missed Monday's Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios? Here is what you need to know about the Australian Open fixture
The 62nd edition of the Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, January 26, 2020 brought in many surprises and shocks at the same time. Here are the list of winners who stole the show. (Photo | AP)
Grammys 2020: From Billie Eilish to Lil Nas X, check out full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp