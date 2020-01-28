Hyderabad businessman loses licence for killing one in car crash

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two months after a businessman from Madhapur ran over a bike with his BMW and killed the rider on spot, Regional Transport Authority officials suspended the licence of the accused on a permanent basis. Traffic officials say the accused, Kondaveeti Ashwin, has caught for drunken driving thrice, this being the third incident.

Ashwin’s alcohol levels were six times over the permissible limit when the accident took place at Khanamet X roads in November, 2019. He had crashed his car into an Enfield bike leading to the rider’s death.

Though a case was booked under Sections 405, 337 and 336 of IPC, officials from the Cyberabad Traffic police sent a proposal to the RTA to suspend Ashwin’s driving licence. Responding to the same, RTA Rangareddy officials suspended Ashwin’s driving licence permanently. This action was taken under Section 19 of MV Act of 1988. This is the third such licence suspension coming in under the Cyberabad Traffic police limits.