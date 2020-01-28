Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad minor girl murder: Killer nabbed after he came back to check if she was dead

Few days ago, the accused went to the girl’s house and both had an argument on the terrace of her building following which he killed her by hitting her with sharp stones.

HYDERABAD: Mohammed Shoeb (21), who killed a minor girl at her home when she refused his marriage proposal, came back to her house to check if she had died. This led to the police nabbing him based on CCTV footage in the area.

Few days ago, Shoeb went to the girl’s house and both had an argument on the terrace of her building. An hour later, Shoeb killed her by hitting her with sharp stones. "The girl became unconscious after he hit her. To divert police attention, Shoeb threw the girl from the two-storeyed building to make it look like she had committed suicide. After he committed the offence, he fled from the place," police said.

Later, he came to verify if she had died. "During questioning, he confessed that he came back to her house to make sure she was dead. If she was alive, he feared, she would give the police his details. Hence, he returned to the scene of crime, and this gave us the important clue," police officials said.

Further, police officials said they collected footage from different CCTVs installed in several places near the girl’s home. During verification of the footage, the police noticed Shoeb coming to the girl’s residence on foot, and then going back to his house. Police said that this evidence was crucial, and it was recorded in the early hours of the morning, after the murder was committed.

Police questioned friends and family members of the accused. His WhatsApp data and call records have been collected by the police. The accused murdered the girl and threw her body from the terrace of her house. The neighbours noticed the girl lying in a pool of blood and informed the police.

