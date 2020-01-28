Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad woman brings sound healing with a classical twist

Over 60 people sit together in a circle deeply immersed in meditation by the vibration and sound of the famous Tibetian Buddhist singing bowl.

A sound healing session in progress

A sound healing session in progress. (Photo| Sathya Keerthi, EPS)

By Himajaa Indukuri
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Over 60 people sit together in a circle deeply immersed in meditation by the vibration and sound of the famous Tibetian Buddhist singing bowl. The crowd evidently relaxes more as the frequency of the sound goes higher and higher.

In addition to this spiritually healing music from the bowl, the Hindustani classical vocals sync perfectly to the music from the bowl. Together, the experience lasting over 40 minutes is invigorating and extremely relaxing. Snigdha Munipally is an avid doodler and one of the youngest motivational speakers in the city.

When asked about what made her conduct a session on sound healing, she says, “I’ve been to a couple of sound healing sessions before and I knew I wanted to bring sound healing out to more people. Ever since I got interested in sound healing, I’ve been practicing the singing bowl and this is our first ever session,” she says.

While sound healing with the singing bowl was a common technique used for meditation and therapy in several places, the fusion of Hindustani classical vocals with the singing bowl is a unique idea. "I wanted to do something new and relaxing rather than just mediation with the singing bowl. I wanted to collaborate with someone who was good at vocals and that’s when I came across Vishnu (Vimal) on social media and I connected with him," says Snigdha. Vishnu Vimal is a classical singer and dancer with his own YouTube channel and thousands of followers.

After the 40 minute session of soulful vocals that enabled a healing experience, Vishnu is swarmed by the participants who laud him for his singing. "It feels great to receive such a positive response especially since it is out first session. It motivates us to continue doing what we are doing. We will surely conduct more sessions like this for the self awareness and relaxation of people," says the singer.

"Several people question if we are trying to do any sort of yogic therapeutic healing but we are only looking at giving an extremely relaxing experience to people. Sound plays a huge role in internal healing and our motto was it use as a medium for healing and self-awareness. When Vishnu and I sat together to compose the tunes for the session, we were only concerned about giving a soothing and refreshing experience for people," says Snigdha.

The duo is keen on conducting more sessions across the city to provide sound healing therapy to all age groups. For more updates and announcements about the sessions, follow Snigdha and Vishnu on social media. They will announce a new one when they have enough numbers.

TAGS
Buddhist singing bowl Snigdha Munipally Vishnu Vimal Sound healing
