Hyderabad's Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology says it can help curb Coronavirus

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Speaking on the sidelines of Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu’s visit to the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), institute director Rakesh Mishra told Express that CCMB can provide assistance to hospitals in the city, in preventing Coronavirus from spreading. Sharma said CCMB can even conduct studies to get further details about the virus.

Responding to environmental concerns raised by the Vice-President in his speech, the director also said that CCMB is planning to take up new measures to combat environmental pollution.

“During the time of an epidemic or epidemic scare, the first thing that should be done is tame the virus in the laboratory and cell system. As CCMB has knowledge on how to work with such organisms, we can surely provide our expertise to city hospitals on the subject,” Mishra said.

He also said that the CCMB is planning to form a ‘sustainability group’ in Hyderabad to come up with plans to make the city sustainable. "Hyderabad has at least 60 research laboratories. This is the kind of intellectual power that we have and if proper support is given to these institutes, then we can make a lot of changes," said the director.