Musical evening

HYDERABAD : A musical extravaganza ‘Saaz aur Awaaz’ featuring Hindustani classical music will be held on February 9 at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, King Koti in the city. Artistes Ustad Najmuddin Javed, Subrata Bhattacharya and Soumen Nandy (tabla), Dipankar Ray (flute), Indrani Choudhury (vocals), Ustad Shahid Parvez (sitar) and Rahul Deshpande (harmonium) will be performing. The event is free and open for all.Subrata is known for his experimentation of Indian music and culture, and trifles with a vast repertoire of genres such as classical, new-age, fusion and independent music.
