Telangana HC to monitor cleaning of Jawahar Nagar dumpyard on weekly basis

The court directed GHMC commissioner Lokesh Kumar to file a detailed affidavit and asked him to take steps to curb the piling up of garbage at the dumpyard in Medchal.

Published: 28th January 2020 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2020 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

Jawahar Nagar dumpyard

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court on Monday directed the GHMC commissioner to file a detailed affidavit on the steps to be taken to curb piling up of garbage at Jawahar Nagar dumping yard in Medchal.

Effective steps are needed to stop this as people in the surrounding areas have been suffering with foul smell emanating from the dumpyard, the bench said. The Court will monitor the cleansing of Jawahar Nagar dumpyard and also encroachment of lakes and ponds in the city and other parts of the State on a weekly basis, the bench noted.

Pursuant to earlier direction of the court, GHMC commissioner Lokesh Kumar appeared before the bench dealing with the taken up PIL based on a letter addressed to the High Court by Colonel Sitamraju, resident of the city, stating that the foul smell emanating from Jawahar Nagar dumping yard has been making the life miserable for the residents in the surrounding areas.

Previously, the GHMC used to transport about 5,000 MT of garbage and it has identified three alternative locations to shift the dumpyard. But when the locals opposed, the move was put on hold, the petitioner said.

On earlier occasion, the bench questioned the officials about their action plan when a series of reports were published in newspapers on Jawahar Nagar dumpyard. The bench then directed the GHMC commissioner to appear before it to explain about the  steps taken on the issue.

The GHMC commissioner informed the court that the Jawahar Nagar dumpyard is located on 337 acres and in 2012 the GHMC has confined it to 137 acres and huge polythene sheets were being used to cover the garbage.

Two power generation plants would be set in the coming few months at the dumpyard to generate electricity. Besides, two garbage treatment plants were also set up to prevent foul smell emanating from the dumping yard, he added. After hearing the commissioner, the bench suggested for having cement concrete below the dumpyard to prevent contaminated water from the garbage seeping into the earth.

In reply, Lokesh Kumar said they would have cement concrete structure in the dumpyard after clearing the garbage.

Referring to the reports about alleged encroachment of lakes and ponds, the bench asked the commissioner to also file a detailed affidavit about the steps taken to prevent encroachments. The bench posted the matter to February 7 for further hearing.

Move to shift dumpyard put on hold

Previously, the GHMC used to transport about 5,000 MT of garbage and had identified three alternative locations to shift the dumpyard to. But when the locals opposed, the move was put on hold, according to the petitioner

