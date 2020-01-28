Those excluded in NRC are protected by law: Nalsar University vice-chancellor Faizan Mustafa

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Nalsar University vice-chancellor Faizan Mustafa said that those excluded in the National Register of Citizens (NRC) will still be protected under Constitutional provisions that apply to citizens, foreigners and aliens alike.

“Right to life, which includes right to education, health, speedy trial, right against illegal detention and so on, developed by the Supreme Court, is extended to not just citizens but also to those excluded in NRC,” said Mustafa.

The Constitutional expert was speaking during the KS Vyas Memorial Lecture at the RBVRR Police Academy. Mustafa was addressing hundreds of police trainees and in presence of senior police officials from the State.

"Similarly, right to equality before law and right against arbitrary state action apply to citizens, non-citizens, foreigners and aliens," he said. Mustafa was saying this in reference to the need of the police to imbibe 'the universal declaration of human rights' in their philosophy.

He said there was general bad perception about the police among citizens that needed to change. For that, he added, there was a need to apprise not just higher police officials, but also constables of human rights and of the Constitution.

"Eighty-six per cent of the police force form the constabulary. They are the worst treated. Thirteen per cent form the upper subordinate officers and only one per cent are officers. I have been talking to the one per cent regarding human rights, when they already know about it. I should have been talking about the same to the 86 per cent," Mustafa said. He announced that an MoU has been signed with the police academy to provide diploma degrees in Constitutional law to police trainees graduating from the academy.

Mustafa slammed the Delhi police for its inaction in the JNU violence case. "Delhi police has done a disservice to its reputation by inaction in JNU and slow progress of investigation so far," he said. He also slammed the recent National Crime Records Bureau data, and said that the data furnished were not believable.

