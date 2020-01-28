Home Cities Hyderabad

TSRTC staffer death in Hyderabad sparks concerns of harassment

The corporation’s employee unions are demanding that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao review the functioning of the TSRTC.

Published: 28th January 2020 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2020 05:40 AM   |  A+A-

TSRTC buses

TSRTC buses (File Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After a TSRTC driver died of a heart attack on Sunday and another attempted suicide in the GHMC limit the previous week, the corporation’s employee unions are demanding that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao review the functioning of the TSRTC. The appeal comes just two months after their two month-long strike came to end.

The deceased driver Bhikshapati belonging to the Falaknuma depot was allegedly under tremendous pressure from the management to improve earnings on the 127/2 service by clocking an extra 15-20 km every day. His colleagues and the unions attribute his sudden demise to the mounting pressure.

"The driver and the conductor had written to the depot manager several times to review the route’s service, which extended till 1 am. However, the management never pays heed to the drivers. The Chief Minister has been talking about involving all vertices of the RTC in the process of running the corporation, but drivers continue to be ignored and over-exploited," said Babu S, president of the employees union.

On similar lines, a driver from Miyapur-1 depot attempted suicide the previous week. He was allegedly asked to get out of the office of the depot manager as he was rejoining duty after a two-day break. "The driver had informed his absence from duty owing to an accident in the family. However, the depot manager paid no heed to his personal trouble and refused to take back the driver into the duty. He was manhandled by the security and sent out," added an official release from the employees union.

They are now asking why friendly and civil treatment is not being meted out to the RTC employees. "The issue is that there is no proper procedure or protocols laid down for the management with regard to RTC workers. The depot management then takes up vindictive measure against the workers. This must be reviewed by the Chief Minister," added Babu.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TSRTC Telangana RTC staff suicide Telangana RTC staff harassment TSRTC UNION
India Matters
BSF personnel patrolling Indo-Bangla international border. (File| PTI)
NRC fears? Reverse crossovers to Bangladesh shoot up in Bengal, Assam
Police escorting ambulance till KIMS hospital in Hubballi. (Photo | EPS)
80 km in 50 minutes: Ambulance driver pulls off impossible task to save twins
For representational purpose.
Budget may include stimulants to boost consumer demand: Report
A third successive win at Seddon Park will give them their first-ever T20I series' win on New Zealand soil, a feat they were unable to achieve on two occasions previously. (Photo | AP)
India poised for first T20 series win in New Zealand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Real-life 'Tarzan' from Assam gets a treehouse to dodge jumbos
Each child was given a blue kit with tools they will require to build their robots.
WATCH: Students use robots to plant saplings
Gallery
World no. 1-ranked Nadal kept his thoughts to himself and limited his shot-making to the more traditional variety in an entertaining 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) victory over home-crowd favorite Nick Kyrgios on Monday to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals and get closer to a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title. (Photo | AP)
Missed Monday's Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios? Here is what you need to know about the Australian Open fixture
The 62nd edition of the Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, January 26, 2020 brought in many surprises and shocks at the same time. Here are the list of winners who stole the show. (Photo | AP)
Grammys 2020: From Billie Eilish to Lil Nas X, check out full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp