Creating online success, with style

Hyderabad

With 26.4 thousand followers on Instagram, Hyderabad-based blogger Aria Krishnamurthi says that “I am utterly lit-up when it comes to anything to do with fashion or any new artsy idea.

Published: 29th January 2020 11:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2020 09:38 AM

By Shikha Duggal
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With 26.4 thousand followers on Instagram, Hyderabad-based blogger Aria Krishnamurthi says that “I am utterly lit-up when it comes to anything to do with fashion or any new artsy idea.” Her blog named ‘StyleMeAria’ is a smorgasbord of fashion, lifestyle and travelling content. When asked about her journey, this fashion communication graduate from London says: “I started my website three years ago in pursuit of documenting my style diaries and adventures in London.

That is why, half of my readers are British. As micro-blogging became a trend, I started creating content on Instagram too.”  Aria was one of the official bloggers for Lakme Fashion Week consecutively for five seasons, which earned her commercial work. “Earlier, web bloggers were taken for granted, but times have changed now.  The role of blogging and bloggers has become mainstream. We are being approached as a tool for outreach or campaigns. People are getting vigilant about influencer marketing and we, as bloggers, are rising in prominence,” says Aria.

Talking about how she generates traffic for her website, she says: “I provide a link of my blog in my social media handles. Also, when readers enter their details on my website, they receive daily updates.” The blogger, who is also a travel enthusiast, speaks about her experience of working as a city lead for dating app Bumble.  

“I curated a team which charted marketing strategies, hosted events and giveaways. I also got the opportunity to meet VJ Anusha Dandekar, who is the face of Bumble in India.” Apart from blogging, Aria is into consultancy services striving to make a business more profitable by implementing well-thought strategies. “Blogging is a state of mind where you can express yourself freely, and be your most authentic self.”

City blogger Aria Krishnamurthi gives her followers a slice of fashion and everything artsy

