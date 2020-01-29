Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Engineer, girlfriend arrested for robbery

An engineering graduate and his girlfriend who were allegedly involved in robbing people were nabbed by the Rachakonda police.

Published: 29th January 2020

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  An engineering graduate and his girlfriend who were allegedly involved in robbing people were nabbed by the Rachakonda police.

Based on clues from CCTVs, the accused, Pappula Bhanu Vikas and Sakinala Manasa, were arrested and stolen property recovered from their possession, the police said. A month ago, the duo approached a 55-year-old woman at her house at Chengicherla of Medipally asking her for water to drink.

When she went in to get it, the duo followed her and robbed her of gold jewellery. They thought of attacking her with pepper spray, but as she was alone and old, they did not use it. However, they left the spray there before fleeing the spot. With the help of CCTV footage, the police identified the bike that the accused used and nabbed them.

Inquiries revealed that Bhanu Vikas (23) and Manasa (22) were friends from their school days. Manasa stopped her studies after Intermediate, but Vikas completed engineering in 2016. He did odd jobs in the beginning and recently started working as a food delivery boy. Manasa earlier worked at an old-age home and later began providing home services to the elderly.

With an intention of making easy money, they decided to rob people using a pepper spray. Their plan was to use it on victims who refused to give away their valuables.The police recovered stolen gold ornaments weighing 30 grams and a bike all worth Rs 1.70 lakh, and sent them to judicial remand.

CCTV helps cops nab accused

With the help of CCTV footage, the police identified the bike that the accused used to commit the crime and nabbed them

