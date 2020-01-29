Hyderabad man attacks techie for rejecting proposal

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 26-year-old techie escaped with minor injuries when a man attacked her for not accepting his marriage proposal, late on Monday night. The victim migrated to Hyderabad recently in search of a job. The accused, Shashank (36), is a distant relative of the victim’s and has been harassing her for over a month. She, however, reported the crime only after he had attacked her.

The victim, who is divorced, recently moved into a working women’s hostel in SR Nagar. "On Monday, Shashank came down to her hostel and proposed afresh. When she turned him down, he attacked her with an electric appliance," said SR Nagar Additional Inspector Y Ajay Kumar.