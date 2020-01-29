‘Mashups are here to stay: Meet Bros

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Meet Bros, who are riding high on the success of their recently-released single ‘Ek Diamond Da Haar’, say that mashups are here to stay. The duo were in the city on Wednesday for a private event. “Mashups are trending among youngsters.

We see great demand for them in colleges. A mashup is never going to bore you because you get to groove on a number of songs at the same time,” they say. Talking about new platforms to showcase talent, Harmeet says that Tiktok has become a phenomenon all over the nation. Manmeet concurs by saying: “It is the 15-second portal to fame. It allows you to be creative, fun as well as expressive. Tiktok stars performing on voice-overs have become a trend and I believe it’s going to grow.” Manmeet and Harmeet also enjoy watching Bigg Boss 13 and find Punjabi singer Shenaaz Kaur Gill’s voice melodious.