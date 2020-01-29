Home Cities Hyderabad

‘Mashups are here to stay: Meet Bros

The Meet Bros, who are riding high on the success of their recently-released single ‘Ek Diamond Da Haar’, say that mashups are here to stay.

Published: 29th January 2020 11:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2020 04:36 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Meet Bros, who are riding high on the success of their recently-released single ‘Ek Diamond Da Haar’, say that mashups are here to stay. The duo were in the city on Wednesday for a private event. “Mashups are trending among youngsters.

We see great demand for them in colleges. A mashup is never going to bore you because you get to groove on a number of songs at the same time,” they say. Talking about new platforms to showcase talent, Harmeet says that Tiktok has become a phenomenon all over the nation. Manmeet concurs by saying: “It is the 15-second portal to fame. It allows you to be creative, fun as well as expressive. Tiktok stars performing on voice-overs have become a trend and I believe it’s going to grow.” Manmeet and Harmeet also enjoy watching Bigg Boss 13 and find Punjabi singer Shenaaz Kaur Gill’s voice melodious.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Can no-mobile-phone phobia be the next epidemic to afflict us?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Railways to adopt airlines' idea of banning unruly passengers
For representational purposes
Bangladeshi 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' seeks to reunite Indian man with parents
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, sister join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Left) A man brandishes gun in Jamia area of Delhi, culprit has been detained by police and (right) Jamia Millia Islamia university student who got injured. (Photo | ANI, PTI)
Man shouts 'Ye lo azaadi'; shoots Jamia student protester in New Delhi
Precautions to take against coronavirus as first case confirmed in India
Gallery
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
With the novel coronavirus leading to over 100 fatalities in China, people need to be extra cautious while making their travel plans, be it an international conference abroad or a vacation. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp