Osmania University students demand release of Professor C Kasim

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Over 50 students from Osmania University (OU) on Tuesday wrote postcards to Telangana High Court’s Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan, requesting the release of Prof C Kaseem, who was arrested on January 18 for having alleged links with the Maoist movement.

The Associate Professor with the Telugu Department of OU was arrested to suppress dissenting voices, alleged the students associated with OU-Joint Action Committee (OU-JAC). "The arrest is a deliberate attempt to put his voice down. Prof Kasim spoke of unemployment and other discrimination-related issues. We demand that he be released immediately," president of OU JAC Yelchala Dattatreya said.