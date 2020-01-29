Small wonders of Hyderabad celebrate art and culture

Express Features By

The Children’s Fine Art Gallery (a Daira initiative), is organising the fourth edition of its annual event ‘Children’s ArtFest 2020’ celebrating art and culture while engaging children in an array of art-based activities infused with fun and learning.

The three-day fest will bring together 5,000 children, mentors, art practitioners, teachers, associates of the art fraternity among others. A string of 30 art related activities and workshops, displays, installations will be a part of this. It’s from Jan 30 to Feb 1. Here’s a preview of some of the events:

Jungle Call in the Dark

The dark always holds some mysteries. Come explore the jungle in the dark and meet the king of the wilds - face to face.

Age Group: 8 to 18 years

Time: Every one hour

Wildlife SOS - Spot Writing Competition

Real-life heroes from the wild: Elephants, Cheats, Sloth Bears, Monkeys and Snakes; caught from the jungles by humans to entertain other humans and earn a living for their humans. Rescued by SOS Wildlife, an NGO that shelters such animals and provide lots of love and care for them.

Age Group: 8 to 18 years

Time: Every two hours

Wildlife SOS – Quilt-making Workshop for the Rescued Elephants

This is a community arts project conceived around the rescued elephants. This workshop is a small token of gratitude and coexistence for the abused animals who are rescued by Wildlife SOS. After the completion of the quilts by the numerous visiting children and adults, the quilts will be presented to Wildlife SOS to be used for the elephants who combat the harsh winters of North India.

Lavender: Students Group Art Exhibition

The individual artworks by students will be professionally displayed during this 3-day Festival which is a pointer to the creative fires burning in these budding artists.

Cinema showcase

Four short films are being projected by School Cinema through cinematic storytelling, emotional connect and visual appeal to engage and influence its audience.

Cluster Screening: Thursday, 2 pm, Friday: 11 am and Saturday: 11 am

Film Title: The Autograph

Duration: 19.11 mins

10-year-old Shaunak loves to sing and is a big fan of the reality show singing sensation – Animesh. One day Shaunak’s dream comes true when he bumps into his idol at a mall and takes his autograph on his palm. To prevent losing the autograph, his lucky charm, Shaunak stops washing his hands leading to a series of consequences that don’t leave him or feeling lucky or happy.

Film Title: Apples and Oranges

Duration: 22.49 mins

In the fantastical country of Fruitistan, the people are divided - not so different from the world we live in. In this land where people who eat apples and those who eat oranges don’t get along, Tulip and Daisy become friends. Their friendship soon turns sour when they discover that one of them is an ‘Appler’ and the other an ‘Orangee’. Can their friendship survive?

Film Title: Kulfi

Duration: 22.06 mins

An endearing story of a young rag picker Kulfi who, with sheer grit and determination, does not let anything come in the way of her passion. It’s a tough life of a ragpicker for Kulfi, and her jobless father doesn’t make it any easy either. Things change when she stumbles upon a figure skating class during her rounds.

She is besotted with the graceful sport. Despite all the ridicule, mockery and insults she faces every day, Kulfi refuses to give up and continues practising. As the selection day approaches, Kulfi is thrown the biggest challenge of her life. Will she rise to the occasion and turn her life around?