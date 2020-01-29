Striking the right chords and notes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: ICCR and Surmandal in their series of tributes to the Legends to organise jaltarang and vocal recital by Milind Tulankar (jaltarang) and Nagaraj Hawaldar (Vocal) here in the city on February 8, 6.30pm at Pingali Venkatramreddy Hall, Lower Tank Bund Road.

The artistes will be accompanied by Rahul Deshpande at Harmonium, Harijit Singh and Ganesh Tanwadeon Table. Jaltarang a melodic percussion instrument consists of a set of ceramic, china, or metal bowls filled with various levels of water struck by two cane sticks to produce the music.Milind Tulankar is an indian Jaltarang player who ted learning music from a young tender age. His grand father Late Pandit Shankar Kanhere who was a famous jaltarang player influenced Milind in taking this up.