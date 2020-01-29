Testing your privacy quotient

By Express News Service

On the occasion of Data Privacy Day held recently, Data Security Council of India (DSCI) and TikTok have launched an interactive quiz for its community online, which is live on the app and will run until February 3.

In line with the theme of the 2020 edition of Data Privacy Day – ‘Privacy is Everyone’s Responsibility’, the in-app quiz asks users interesting questions pertaining to their awareness of online privacy and its importance.“Privacy is everyone’s responsibility and we need to create a conducive environment which safeguards the personal data of one and all,” said DSCI CEO Rama Vedashree.