Wordsmith of simple lines

Murali Krishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Young and soft-spoken, Shreemani is one of the talented lyricists, who is trying to reinvent the lyrical landscape of Telugu cinema with fresh meanings and new expressions. From playing around with mathematics formulas to romantic lines and foot-tapping youthful slangs to gently teasing numbers, he has never failed to record his opinion. “A writer should be able to write any kind of song and should possess the quality to share his knowledge with his expressions,” he starts off.

Shreemani used to write poems when he was a kid but was drawn to lyric writing while pursuing his Intermediate first year. While he began his career in the industry with Devi Sri Prasad’s musical 100% Love directed by Sukumar, he has worked with several other leading music composers including Mani Sharma, SS Thaman, GV Prakash Kumar, Anoop Rubens, Ghibran, Gopi Sundar and Anirudh Ravichander to date. His latest songs Mind Block and He is so cute (Sarileru Neekevvaru) and Oohale Oohale (Jaanu) took social media by storm.

The circulation manager-turned-lyricist has several exciting films lined up this year. He is teaming up with Devi Sri Prasad again for Chiranjeevi’s nephew and debutant Panja Vaisshnav Tej’s revenge drama Uppena. He is also working for Nithiin’s upcoming films Bheeshma and Rang De. For Shreemani, every song he pens is an emotion. His words always speak of attitude, love, passion, motivation and painful partings. He says, “All the songs that I have written so far are different from each other. They are contemporary and come straight from the heart,” he says.

He maintains that he likes to use words that would sink in people’s minds. “Oohale Oohale is one such song which is poetic and emotional. I believe love is an emotion that has been with us for many generations now. We come across many love songs on a daily basis, but such songs will create an impression and set a benchmark only if you convey the meaning in a simple language that can be understood by everyone,” he says.

Shreemani continues, “Director C Prem Kumar wanted me to write a soul-stirring song which should sound fresh and emotional at the same time. As we know, Kadhale Kadhale from 96 was magical and is an instant favourite. The idea is to convey something in a single song which we cannot show in 10 scenes. The audience comes to know the story of the film through this song. It’s all about modern love and its feelings.” He asserts that lyric-writing is indeed challenging. “You need to be flexible and have the ability to write lyrics to suit a tune when required. For instance, I had to come up with lines to fit the tune for songs –Mind Block and Padara Padara (Maharshi).

However, for Idhe Kadha Nee Katha (Maharshi), lyrics were written first and tuned later. It’s important to blend the ideas of the director and music composer with my words. It’s imperative to be on the same page as them. However, the challenge is always to find something good, new and interesting to write,” he explains. So, how long does it take for him to write a song? “Some take one hour, while others like Oohale take two-three days. For Aradugula Bullet (Atharintiki Dharedi), I took 45 days. It is subjective, though.”

Even though he carries an iPad, the ace lyricist prefers writing on paper. “I like to grab a pen and write my thoughts and ideas on paper. I try to write lines that gel with the director’s vision, stay true to the story, the situation of the song, the character and the tune,” he reasons. Shreemani says that he hasn’t had the opportunity to collaborate with director SS Rajamouli. “I have grown up watching his films and he is currently the numero uno director of Indian cinema. Given a chance, I would love to work with him. Having said that, I would like to work with all the directors and actors, who are working passionately to entertain the audience,” he avers.

Ask him why the industry is dominated by male lyricists, he says, “We have four-five women lyricists at the moment. They are doing amazing work and are creative and unique in their own way. More than men, I think women lyricists can convey emotional expression more intensely. I believe we will come across a day where women and men equally lead, participate in, and entice the audience with their work.” An ardent admirer of Veturi Sundararama Murthy and Sirivennela Sitarama Sastry, Shreemani ends on the note that he got the backing of directors and music composers in the industry, adding, “I am happy to have worked with some of the finest talents of our times. They all have been encouraging and I am delighted to be part of some good cinema.”

