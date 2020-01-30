108 kg ganja seized, four held

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a major haul, a consignment of 108 kg of ganja being transported to Rajasthan from Visakhapatnam agency area via Hyderabad in a car was seized and four persons were arrested by the Special Operation Team (SOT) of Rachakonda police on Wednesday. The arrested are Gadda Kalyan, Kalu Balai, Adaktla Sharath Kumar and Bhakta Ram Khara. Another person is at large.

According to police, Gadda Kalyan, the kingpin of the racket, was involved in drug peddling since 2016. He was caught by the police a couple of times earlier. He was released from jail last October.

Kalyan procured ganja from Daiput village in Odisha at `2,000 per kg and would sell the same at `8,000 to the customers, police said.

The accused packed ganja in 25 bags and concealed them under the back seat of car. The vehicle was intercepted by the police at Chintalkunta crossroad near LB Nagar.