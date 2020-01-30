Home Cities Hyderabad

Accused of seeking bribe, SCB staffer hits man with sandal

Reddy also filed a complaint stating the SCB authorities had been harassing him by not giving permission to take up house construction and were harassing him, demanding money.

Published: 30th January 2020 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2020 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

Bribery

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A woman employee of the Secunderabad Cantonment Board allegedly hit a 43-year-old man with her footwear following his accusation that she demanded bribe and denied permission to him for construction of his house under SCB limits, police said on Wednesday.

Days after the video of the incident showing the woman, who works as a surveyor in the SCB, beating the man with her sandals went viral, Marredpally police on Wednesday registered a case against the man.  According to Marredpally police, a case was registered against Dasarath Ram Reddy, a State government employee, for taking up construction work at his house without permission from the SCB.  

He had applied for permission with the SCB in May 2017 but his application was returned as he did not submit valid documents, police said.

SCB officials last week visited the area and during inspection found that he had taken up construction “illegally” and construction works were continuing.

The woman surveyor and some other SCB staff had visited the area on Monday to serve a notice on Reddy asking him to stop the work as a status quo order was issued by the High Court.

At that time, Reddy alleged that the woman had demanded money and denied permission. He also allegedly obstructed their work. Annoyed over the accusations, the woman surveyor  started hitting Reddy with her footwear.  Later, the surveyor and other staff filed a complaint accusing the man of obstructing their duties and using filthy language following which a case was registered.

Reddy also filed a complaint stating the SCB authorities had been harassing him by not giving permission to take up house construction and were harassing him, demanding money.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
bribe Secunderabad Cantonment Board
India Matters
Can no-mobile-phone phobia be the next epidemic to afflict us?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Railways to adopt airlines' idea of banning unruly passengers
For representational purposes
Bangladeshi 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' seeks to reunite Indian man with parents
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, sister join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Left) A man brandishes gun in Jamia area of Delhi, culprit has been detained by police and (right) Jamia Millia Islamia university student who got injured. (Photo | ANI, PTI)
Man shouts 'Ye lo azaadi'; shoots Jamia student protester in New Delhi
Precautions to take against coronavirus as first case confirmed in India
Gallery
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
With the novel coronavirus leading to over 100 fatalities in China, people need to be extra cautious while making their travel plans, be it an international conference abroad or a vacation. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp