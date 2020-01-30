Accused of seeking bribe, SCB staffer hits man with sandal

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A woman employee of the Secunderabad Cantonment Board allegedly hit a 43-year-old man with her footwear following his accusation that she demanded bribe and denied permission to him for construction of his house under SCB limits, police said on Wednesday.

Days after the video of the incident showing the woman, who works as a surveyor in the SCB, beating the man with her sandals went viral, Marredpally police on Wednesday registered a case against the man. According to Marredpally police, a case was registered against Dasarath Ram Reddy, a State government employee, for taking up construction work at his house without permission from the SCB.

He had applied for permission with the SCB in May 2017 but his application was returned as he did not submit valid documents, police said.

SCB officials last week visited the area and during inspection found that he had taken up construction “illegally” and construction works were continuing.

The woman surveyor and some other SCB staff had visited the area on Monday to serve a notice on Reddy asking him to stop the work as a status quo order was issued by the High Court.

At that time, Reddy alleged that the woman had demanded money and denied permission. He also allegedly obstructed their work. Annoyed over the accusations, the woman surveyor started hitting Reddy with her footwear. Later, the surveyor and other staff filed a complaint accusing the man of obstructing their duties and using filthy language following which a case was registered.

Reddy also filed a complaint stating the SCB authorities had been harassing him by not giving permission to take up house construction and were harassing him, demanding money.