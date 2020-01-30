Home Cities Hyderabad

Activist writes to Telangana High Court on encroachments on Musi

Sarwath compared older satellite images of various points along the Musi to the latest available pictures, which shows the river narrowing down, suggesting encroachment along its banks.

HYDERABAD: Lake protection activist Lubna Sarwath wrote mails to the Chief Justice of Telangana High Court, seeking directions to concerned government authorities for removal of alleged encroachments on the banks of Musi river and over a lake bed in Puppalaguda village.  

Sarwath compared older satellite images of various points along the Musi to the latest available pictures, which shows the river narrowing down, suggesting encroachment along its banks. Attaching pictures of buildings that have come up on the encroached lake, she alleged that one of the buildings belongs to a well-known automobile dealer, apart from a couple of highrises.

