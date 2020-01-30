Home Cities Hyderabad

Children’s literary fest talks about gender stereotypes

January seems to be the month of literary pursuits as another literary festival comes to the city after the recently-concluded Hyderabad Literary Festival.

A bookseller takes around his mobile cart at the Hyderabad Literary Festival. | Vinay Madapui

By Kakoli Mukherjee
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  January seems to be the month of literary pursuits as another literary festival comes to the city after the recently-concluded Hyderabad Literary Festival. This time around, it’s a festival for children in which students of government schools from 10 states are taking part. The second edition of the Plan India National Children’s Literary Festival, being held at at Catholic Health Association in India (CHAI) training centre at Medchal, will conclude on January 31. The first edition was held in Lucknow.

The theme of the festival this year is breaking gender stereotypes. “Given the steady decline in children’s reading habits and the fact that most children’s books and literature are seen propagating gender and other social stereotypes, the three-day literary festival will provide a platform for children, teachers, educationists and authors to advocate gender-sensitive and socially-inclusive children’s books and stories. We have seen that in our stories, women are usually shown doing household chores, and men are shown working outside. We will give children a chance to rewrite the stories,” Mohammed Asif, executive director of Plan India, said.

At the festival, there are around 100 delegates including development workers, storytellers, children’s book publishers, teachers, educationalists and policy makers. In the last two months, over 1,00,000 children from ten states, including Bihar, Delhi, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, Uttrakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Telangana, participated in the regional and state-level editions where they read schoolbooks, newspapers, poetry and stories to their peers, teachers and parents.

Mohammed Asif, executive director of Plan India addresses a press meet on the 2nd edition of Children’s Literary Festival in Hyderabad on Wednesday| S Senbagapandiyan

