EFLU suspends new rules as students protest

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Following protests by a large number of students, the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU), issued a circular on Wednesday holding in abeyance various decisions taken by Standing Committee of Academic Council regarding PhD admissions, registration for MA courses and evaluation of subjects in various courses.On Wednesday, several students boycotted their classes.

The various decisions taken included exemption from written exam for PhD for candidates holding UGC JRF, limiting intake in all MA courses to 30, starting the Bell curve grading system for all courses, making sit-in examination the major mode of evaluation for all courses among others.

The EFLU Students Union put forward various arguments against these new regulations. The union argued that the new rules would result in uneven competition between JRF and non-JRF candidates and defeat the cafeteria system of choosing courses.

They also said that the sit-in exam and bell curve grading would affect research-orientation of students.

Following this, EFLU a issued circular on Wednesday saying that the circular released on Tuesday is being held in abeyance until further orders.