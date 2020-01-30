Even low levels of pollution can trigger heart attacks

Ridhima Gupta By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even short-term exposure to low levels of air pollution can result in sudden heart problems, especially among older people, claim a recent study by Lancet Planetary Health.

The study provides comprehensive evidence of the relationship between PM2.5 levels and cardiac arrests, using a sample three times larger than all previous research combined, and demonstrating the impacts on groups such as the elderly.

Speaking to the Express, Dr Prateek Bhatnagar, director of cardiology, Care Hospitals in Hyderabad, said, “It is a known fact that air pollution impacts human lungs, but because lungs and the heart are interconnected, air pollution also has a huge impact on the human heart. The study sought to proffer evidence that even low levels of particulate matter pollution are dangerous,’’ he said. Explaining how air pollution can impact heart, he said, “The intake of micro-pollutant particles into the lungs causes blockage, which leads to pulmonary hypertension in the lungs. Our heart pumps blood into our lungs, and if there is pulmonary hypertension, the heart will require double the amount of pressure to pump blood into the lungs. This increased pressure on the heart can lead to cardiac failure,” he said. The study which analysed a quarter of a million patients and was among the largest of its kind was conducted in Japan.

“Our study supports recent evidence that there is no safe level of air pollution-- finding an increased risk of cardiac arrest despite air quality generally meeting the standards,” Professor Kazuaki Negishi, co-author and Professor, University of Sydney School of Medicine, said in a statement.

As per the study, older people are more likely to be susceptible to air pollution. Another city cardiologist said, “Old-people or those who are already suffering from heart issues have more risk. Any additional pressure put on the heart can eventually lead to cardiac arrest.”