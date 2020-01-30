Man bites off friend’s nose during tiff

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 30-year-old man named Venugopal Reddy had his nose bitten off by his friend Ramesh after the two got into a heated argument over money. Venugopal is undergoing treatment at a hospital near his SR Nagar residence.

SR Nagar Inspector S Murali Krishna said Venugopal and Ramesh were consuming liquor at the former’s residence. Ramesh asked Venugopal to return money that he had lent him few months ago.

They began arguing and suddenly Ramesh bit off Venugopal’s nose leading to a severe injury. Police have registered a case under Section 325 of IPC against Ramesh.