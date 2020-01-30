Man held for sexual assault of minor girl

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 36 year-old man, who reportedly sexually assaulted a 13-year-old minor girl, was arrested by the police on Wednesday. The arrested person is Shaik Jahangir, a tyre puncture shop owner, who resides at M S Maqtha.

On Tuesday, the girl informed about the sexual assault to her parents, who approached the police. Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was sexually assaulted for over a week at his house.

The mother told police that they sell milk in their locality. During the preliminary inquiry, it was revealed that the accused lured the victim on the pretext of giving money for the milk supplied.

He threatened the girl not to inform her parents. Based on the complaint, police registered cases under Section 5, 6 of POCSO Act and Section 376 (2) (i) and (n) of IPC.