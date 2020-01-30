Security guard held for 80-year-old’s murder

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rachakonda police solved the murder of an 80-year-old woman, S Balamani, within a few hours after the crime was committed. They arrested her neighbour Kalyankar Bhavanjee, 36, a security guard, for the murder.

Balamani often visited Kalyankar’s home to meet his mother. On Monday, he offered toddy to Balamani which she drank. After that, Kalyankar throttled her from behind. The victim tried to escape and suffered bleeding injuries, said Rachakonda Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat.

“After she fell dead, the accused stole her jewellery and dragged her body on to the road. He hid the ornaments in his toilet flush,” Bagawat said. Balamani’s body was found by her son-in-law Raji Reddy on Tuesday at 4.30 am on the road.

Guard was the victim’s neighbour

Cops solved the murder of 80-year-old woman whose body was found on the road on Tuesday. Her neighbour offered her toddy and then killed her to steal her jewellery, said CP Mahesh Bhagwat