171 litres of duty-free liquor seized in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 171 litres of premium foreign liquor worth Rs 18 lakh, procured illegally from airport shops, were seized. Three people were arrested in this regard here on Thursday.

According to the police, the three would get the bottles from duty-free liquor shops at Hyderabad and Chennai airports, and sell them outside for profit.

The Prohibition and Excise department officials recovered one-litre bottles of brands like Chivas Regal, Blue Label, Royal Salute, Black Label, Gold Label and Glenmorgan from the accused.