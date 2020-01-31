Anti-CAA protesters form kilometre-long human chain in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s death anniversary, more than 20 organisations belonging to various civil society groups came together to form a human chain as a mark of protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) on Thursday.

More than 1,000 people who gathered at Dharna Chowk on Thursday formed a kilometre-long human chain, holding a 1,000-metre long national flag.

While speaking to Express, Mera Sanghamitra, an activist said, “On this day, Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated due to communal fanaticism and it is a big coincidence that on the same day a man who is linked to right-wing ideologues has open fired at protesters at Jamia Milia.”

The protest, which was organisted by ‘Citizens against CAA, NRC and NPR’, has been at the forefront of organising other protests in the city, including a silent march. Around 60 police personnel were deployed.

Another protester who attended the protest, “I am a teacher and a mother of two. This is my first time at any protest. I came out because I felt that something wrong was happening in our country, and that it was not just going to affect one community or religion, but all of us at the same time.”