Home Cities Hyderabad

Anti-CAA protesters form kilometre-long human chain in Hyderabad

More than 1,000 people who gathered at Dharna Chowk on Thursday formed a kilometre-long human chain, holding a 1,000-metre long national flag.

Published: 31st January 2020 11:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2020 11:02 AM   |  A+A-

Protesters hold placards at the anti-CAA demonstration at Dharna Chowk in Hyderabad on Thursday | S Senbagapandiyan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s death anniversary, more than 20 organisations belonging to various civil society groups came together to form a human chain as a mark of protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) on Thursday.

More than 1,000 people who gathered at Dharna Chowk on Thursday formed a kilometre-long human chain, holding a 1,000-metre long national flag.

While speaking to Express, Mera Sanghamitra, an activist said, “On this day, Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated due to communal fanaticism and it is a big coincidence that on the same day a man who is linked to right-wing ideologues has open fired at protesters at Jamia Milia.”

The protest, which was organisted by ‘Citizens against CAA, NRC and NPR’, has been at the forefront of organising other protests in the city, including a silent march. Around 60 police personnel were deployed.
Another protester who attended the protest, “I am a teacher and a mother of two. This is my first time at any protest. I came out because I felt that something wrong was happening in our country, and that it was not just going to affect one community or religion, but all of us at the same time.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad human chain anti caa protest
India Matters
Chief Economic Advisor KV Subramanian at a press meet on Economic Survey 2018-19 in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Growth has bottomed out, GDP for FY21 seen at 6-6.5%: Economic Survey
Rajnish Kumar, Chairman of State Bank of India (Photo | Reuters)
India cannot afford to grow at a rate lower than 8 percent: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar
President Ram Nath Kovind delivering a speech in the Central Hall of Parliament. (Photo | Youtube videograb)
CAA 'historic', it has fulfilled Gandhi ji's wish: President Ram Nath Kovind
Rangers Women FC signed the 29-year-old national team forward Ngangom Bala Devi for 18 months. (Photo | Twitter)
Hope more players will follow me to Europe: Bala Devi on her Rangers FC stint

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
More than just Thalinomics: Economic Survey highlights with ISB Prof Prasanna Tantri
Non-swimmer pet lover jumps into well to rescue dog
Gallery
Hollywood has often turned to the subject of virus attack and outbreaks to create box-office winners. Let us takes a look at some of the best films in the genre.
Outbreak to Pandemic: 10 must watch Hollywood films on virus outbreaks
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp