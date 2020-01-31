Bank services may be hit as employees to go on strike from today

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Banking services are expected to be hit on Friday and Saturday, as a group of nine bank employees’ unions under the banner of ‘United Forum of Bank Unions’ (UFBU) will be observing a two-day strike, demanding wage revision and other demands. In Telangana more than 25,000 bank employees are expected to participate in the strike.

According to the UFBU-Telangana and AP chapter, on an average, banking transactions worth `30,000 crore are conducted in Telangana daily. Many of the 10 lakh ATMs in the State might be affected due to the strike. The two-day strike is expected to cause problems for common man as there are many manual banking services which will be affected, including cheque clearing and instrument issuance.

The impact is expected to hit rural banking consumers harder as city consumers can rely on digital banking.

Blaming the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) for delaying wage revision, R Sriram, Secretary, UFBU, Telangana and AP Chapter said, “Thousands of bank employees have been waiting for pay hike since November 2017. They are now forced to go on strike. In the last few years, inflation has gone up, and so did the workload on banking workforce. Keeping all that in mind, the bank employees are demanding a fair and reasonable hike in wages.”

Sriram added that the union chose Friday and Saturday for their strike to have minimal impact on customers. “We have chosen these two days to tell the IBA and other official bodies that we are serious about our demands, and if they fail to meet them, we will escalate our strike,” said Sriram. At least 3,000 employees are expected to stage a protest at Koti in Hyderabad.

UFBU has threatened a three-day strike from March 11 to March 13 followed by an indefinite strike from April 1, if demands are not met.

Bank unions have demanded a 20 per cent pay hike on pay slip components with other benefits, while the IBA is not willing to go beyond 12.25 per cent pay revision.

The unions’ other demands include five-day work week, merger of special allowance with basic pay, scrapping of new pension scheme and lunch hour in branches.