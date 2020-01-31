Home Cities Hyderabad

IIT-Hyderabad targets research funding of Rs 200 crore a year by 2024

The institute aims to achieve this target with a major focus on improving ties with the industries.

Published: 31st January 2020 10:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2020 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

IIT Hyderabad

IIT Hyderabad. (File| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IIT-H) has set a target of generating Rs 200 crore per year for funding institute research by the year 2024 from the current level of Rs 50 crore. The institute aims to achieve this target with a major focus on improving ties with the industries.

Unveiling the ‘IITH’s vision for 2024’ on Thursday, director B S Murty said besides increasing the industry collaboration, the institute would also aim to increase the number of start-ups incubated to 50 from the present 20, would double the faculty strength to 400 and increase the student strength to 5,000 from the present 2,850 by the year 2024.

While discussing IIT-H’s vision for 2024 with newsmen here on Thursday, Murty said “The institute is also targeting breaking into the top 400 global Institutions, from its current rank, which has remained between 600 and 800.”

“We will enable participation of 40 companies at IIT-Hyd research park from the current five, increase the startups incubated from the present 20 to more than 50. We will double the staff from the existing 200 to over 400 and the number of students from 2,850 to 5,000. All the students will interact with industries during their internship for which the period has been extended from 2 months to an entire semester of 6 months, “  Murthy said

“We are also planning to telecast live paid lectures to industries on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and other subjects. Because we are the only institute in India which is offering a B.tech course in AI,” he added.

