Pub owner harasses dancer in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Punjagutta police registered a case against owner of Lisbon pub Murali Krishna for allegedly sexually harassing a dance girl working in the bar.

Police received a complaint from the 23 year-old woman, who alleged that Murali Krishna sexually harassed her a few days ago. Later, when she came to the pub for work, the owner allegedly asked her to leave. He also threatened her, according to the complaint.

Hours after the police registered a case against the pub owner, the Hyderabad Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) Chandrakala served a notice on the pub management, seeking explanation about the incident.