COVID-19: Chances of reimposing day-long lockdown in Hyderabad unlikely

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The chances of reimposing day-long COVID-19 lockdown in Hyderabad are remote now.

The Telangana government on Wednesday issued orders that the night curfew in the state will be from 10.00 pm to 5.00 am from July 1.

While shops and other establishments will remain open till 9.30 pm.

The orders, issued by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, are in accordance with the Ministry of Home Affair's recent relaxations.

It remains to be seen whether the State Cabinet meeting to discuss COVID-19 will be held or not.

Telangana crossed the 16,000-mark on Tuesday by recording 945 new COVID-19 cases. The State’s total caseload now stands at 16,339, of which 8,785 are active.



Also, seven persons died of the disease on the day, taking the toll to 260.