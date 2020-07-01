Woman, paramour held for husband’s murder in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Medchal police solved the accident-turned-murder case of pharma employee Dharavath Suresh and arrested his wife, her lover and three others for their role in the murder on Tuesday.



According to the police, Suresh, 28, had been married to D Babitha for six years. Babitha was a village ward member and they lived at Saidonigadda Thanda. However, Babitha had been having an affair with Prem Singh.



Suresh had recently got to know about the affair, but despite his repeated warnings, she continued to see Prem. As Suresh had become an obstruction for their affair, Babitha and her lover planned to kill him by making it look like a road accident, the police said.

As per the plan, Prem hired Ajmera Prem, U Raj, V Raju and Suraj to kill Suresh. He paid them Rs 70,000 as an advance and waited for an opportunity. They planned to kill him on May 16, but could not succeed.



On May 23, they hit Suresh, who was on his bike, with a DCM van. As he was severely injured, the men approached him under the pretext of shifting him to hospital, and put him in a car. Midway to the hospital, they noticed that he was still alive and strangulated him with a cloth. The doctors declared him brought dead.

An accident case was initially registered, but during the postmortem it was found that Suresh died of strangulation. Based on clues and information from Suresh’s parents, the police nabbed Prem and the other accused. When questioned, they admitted to have killed Suresh with Babitha’s help. All five accused were produced before the court and sent to remand.

