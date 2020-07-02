Home Guard on duty struck by car, injured
A 35-year-old home guard working at Panjagutta traffic police station suffered serious injuries after a car hit him while he was performing his duties at Somajiguda here on Wednesday.
Police shifted the injured guard, B Kartheek, to a nearby hospital for treatment. The car, driven by Jaswanth, rammed an auto rickshaw, before hitting him. A case of negligent driving was registered against the driver.