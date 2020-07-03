STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 vaccine will come from Hyderabad: Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao

He said that in future too, the Hyderabad Pharma City would be able to produce drugs for various diseases.

Published: 03rd July 2020 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2020 11:11 PM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday said the vaccine and medicine for Covid-19 would come from Telangana’s capital and the Hyderabad Pharma City would emerge as one of the biggest pharmaceutical clusters in the world.

He said that pharma companies in Hyderabad already have plans to produce the medicine and vaccine. "In future too, the Hyderabad Pharma City would be able to produce drugs for various diseases," he said.

ALSO READ: INTERVIEW | 'COVAXIN' by 2021, If all goes well: Bharat Biotech chairman

Addressing a review meeting, the Minister said the first phase of the Pharma City, which had got the highest number of permissions from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), would be launched shortly. He said that the Industries Department is working to build the Pharma City on par with international standards.

Rama Rao directed officials concerned to prepare an action plan with timelines to implement various projects in the Pharma City -- such as providing basic amenities and a township for the employees. The Pharma City would also have a university for life sciences and a research and development centre, the Minister said. Hyderabad already established itself globally in the pharma and life sciences sectors, and the Pharma City would place the city on the international map, he said.

