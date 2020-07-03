EFLU exam results for sem end out

HYDERABAD: THE English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU), on Thursday, announced the results of its end-semester examinations for various undergraduate, postgraduate, and teacher education courses, that were conducted online from May 22 to June 2, amid the Covid-19 pandemic. At EFLU’s main campus in Hyderabad, 345 students pursuing various UG courses took the exam, of whom, 338 passed. As for students pursuing various PG courses, 476 gave the exam, and 465 passed.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Why Prime Minister of a strong India so weak, asks Congress on border standoff
Man booked by CBI after approaching Boeing executives claiming to work for PMO official's staff member
Fifth accused in Sathankulam custodial deaths, head constable Muthuraj arrested
India bringing modern technologies from around world for armed forces: PM Narendra Modi
WATCH | Mother uses trunk to help baby elephant climb barrier in Kerala
After Sathankulam custodial deaths, former top cop moves Madras HC seeking police reforms