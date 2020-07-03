EFLU exam results for sem end out

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: THE English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU), on Thursday, announced the results of its end-semester examinations for various undergraduate, postgraduate, and teacher education courses, that were conducted online from May 22 to June 2, amid the Covid-19 pandemic. At EFLU’s main campus in Hyderabad, 345 students pursuing various UG courses took the exam, of whom, 338 passed. As for students pursuing various PG courses, 476 gave the exam, and 465 passed.