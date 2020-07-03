STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad man rapes nine-year-old stepdaughter, arrested

The victim's mother is the man's fourth wife, while the accused is the third husband to the victim's mother.

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad police, on Thursday, arrested a 45-yearold man who raped his nineyear- old stepdaughter at Shabad. When the victim and her 13-yearold sister were at their agricultural field on Monday, the accused forced himself on the victim and raped her, the police said.

According to the police, the incident happened at Bobbili Cheruvu village. The victim’s mother is the man’s fourth wife, while the accused is the third husband to the victim’s mother. The two got married a year back. On Monday afternoon, the victim and her sister were working on the farmland.

The accused approached them from behind and forcefully caught hold of the victim. Even as both girls raised an alarm, he dragged the nine-year-old to the edge of the field and raped her. A case has been registered against him under charges of rape and POCSO Act. The man was arrested and produced in court on Wednesday. The girl meanwhile was sent

Comments

