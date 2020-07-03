Hyderabad: Woman's friend slits her five-year-old daughter’s throat

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A five-year-old girl was brutally murdered by her mother’s friend at Ghatkesar on Thursday. The accused Karunakar, an MBA graduate, slit S Aadhya's throat with a surgical knife and cut himself using the same blade, the police said.

While the girl died of a deep injury in the throat, Karunakar is undergoing treatment at a private hospital, said Ghatkesar Inspector P Raghuveer Reddy. Aadhya’s mother Anusha is a homemaker and her father Kalyan works as a panchayat secretary at Atmakur in Bhongir district.

The family had moved to Ismailkhanguda village in Ghatkesar for Aadhya’s education. It is learnt that Anusha has been avoiding the accused Karunakar for the past few days. Irked by this, he decided to pay her a visit. However, when he got to her place, he saw that there was another man, by the name of Rajashekar, in the house.

Enraged by his presence, he picked up an argument with Anusha. He then attacked Aadhya with the surgical blade that he had on him. Anusha and Karunakar met each other on Facebook a few months ago. He had also visited her at her house a couple of times. Soon, his behaviour made her uncomfortable and she began avoiding him.