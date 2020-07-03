University of Hyderabad keen to resume academics amid COVID-19 lockdown

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The University of Hyderabad has constituted a task force with 12 faculty members to chalk out a clear road map for resumption of teaching and learning activities for the academic year 2020-2021. The academic activities are suspended since March 15 this year after the outbreak of novel coronavirus in the country.

The task force, which will be headed by Prof Vinod Pavarala, former Dean of the Sarojini Naidu School of Arts and Communication, will examine and recommend a range of teaching methods incorporating faceto- face, online, and blended modes of delivery of course content after consulting stakeholders of the University.

The task force will also examine the scheduling and mode of the University’s entrance examination held across the country for admission to its post-graduate and research programmes. The group will recommend appropriate measures to upgrade the institution’s ICT infrastructure to be compatible with online education. The task force will remain operational until December 31 this year.