Work for four-lane Railway Under Bridge work at Hyderabad's HiTec City in progress

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a bid to ensure smooth traffic flow and reduce load on the flyover connecting Hitec City and Kukatpally, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has undertaken the construction of a four-lane Railway Under Bridge (RUB), in addition to a box drain — a ‘smart’ water drain system — near the Hitec City MMTS station.

The State government has released Rs 59.09 crore for the project under the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP), said GHMC commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar.

As directed by MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao, a series of work, including the construction of RCC retaining walls, an integrated structure comprising both a stormwater drain and an underpass, and the remodelling of an existing pipe culvert, was completed within a short span of two months from March 20 to May 30.

As of now, about 60 per cent of the SRDP work has been completed. For the past several years, the GHMC has been receiving plenty of complaints regarding the insufficient carrying capacity of the existing pipe culvert near bridge no. 215, opposite Indu Fortune apartments.

Heavy inundation in the area often resulted in traffic snarls at the bridge. Now, the authorities have enhanced the pipe capacity of the existing culvert by increasing the discharge carrying capacity of the culvert five-fold. Additionally, the construction of the box drain is also completed, ensuring the free flow of water without causing any inundation near the bridge during monsoon.